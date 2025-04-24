India’s reckless actions after Pahalgam

On 22 April 2025, a tragic terror attack occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

In its immediate aftermath, the Indian Government was quick to assign blame — not on the basis of any thorough investigation or verifiable evidence, but squarely on Pakistan.

What followed was a flurry of drastic and disproportionate measures by New Delhi:

The Indus Waters Treaty has been placed in abeyance.

Visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals have been suspended.

Defence Advisors in the Pakistan High Commission have been declared persona non grata.

The overall strength of both High Commissions has been reduced from 55 to 30 personnel.

Such swift, punitive decisions raise profound questions.

How could a country, purporting to follow democratic and legal norms, attribute responsibility for a heinous act of terror without conducting a full and transparent investigation?

Why has India resorted to such reckless measures in such haste?

The answer, perhaps, lies in a troubling precedent.

One is reminded of the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019 — a similarly devastating incident that was also promptly blamed on Pakistan.

However, as revealed in a candid and explosive interview with Karan Thapar on The Wire, Satyapal Malik, the then Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, disclosed that the attack occurred due to serious security lapses on the part of the Modi Government.

Shockingly, Malik alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed him, and potentially others, to remain silent about these lapses — effectively using the tragedy to strengthen his political campaign ahead of elections.

It appears history may be repeating itself.

This time, however, India’s motives seem even more sinister.

The move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical agreement governing the flow of shared rivers between Pakistan and India, suggests a calculated strategy aimed at weaponizing water — a basic human necessity — to pressure and destabilize Pakistan.

Such tactics cannot and must not go unchallenged.

India’s actions are not only provocative but also threaten regional peace and security.

These measures amount to a form of hybrid warfare — using diplomatic tools and international agreements as levers of coercion.

The international community must take notice.

To that end, Pakistan must act swiftly and decisively: Immediately raise this issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Call upon global powers and water treaty custodians to ensure that the Indus Waters Treaty remains intact and respected.

Expose the pattern of manipulation and misinformation that India has increasingly resorted to under the Modi regime.

In his interview, Satyapal Malik stated without hesitation: “Modi silenced me on Pulwama lapses — he’s ignorant about Jammu & Kashmir — and has no problem with corruption.

” This admission is damning.

It shines a light on a governance style marked by suppression, opportunism and disregard for truth.

At this critical juncture, Pakistan must not only safeguard its national interests but also expose India’s dangerous game to the world.

The path forward must be rooted in diplomacy, international law and an unwavering commitment to peace — but it must also be unafraid to confront falsehoods with facts and aggression with accountability.

