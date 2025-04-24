Jealousy (Hasad) in Islam

JEALOUSY is a common emotion but often misunderstood.

In Islam, jealousy (hasad) occurs when someone else achieves a position or receives a blessing that a person desires for himself.

This feeling intensifies when the other person excels in his work or achievements.

An-Nawawi explains that a jealous person wishes for his competitor’s blessings to vanish.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) warned against jealousy, describing it as a disease that destroys faith: “There has come to you the disease of the nations before you, jealousy and hatred.

This is the ‘shaver’ (destroyer); I do not say that it shaves hair, but that it shaves (destroys) faith.

” (at-Tirmidhi).

The Connection Between Jealousy and Selfishness: Jealousy is deeply tied to selfishness that creates hate and abolishes love.

The jealous person believes blessings are limited, meaning if someone else is blessed, he will be deprived.

This mindset produces a toxic atmosphere and fosters ill feelings among individuals.

As jealousy spreads, it harms both individual and community well-being.

The Prophet (PBUH) emphasized that true faith cannot exist without love for one another: “You will not enter Paradise until you believe, and you will not believe until you love one another.

Shall I not tell you of that which will strengthen love between you?

Spread (the greeting of) salaam amongst yourselves.

” (Muslim).

Envy vs. Jealousy: While jealousy is linked to direct competition, envy is more subtle.

Envy occurs when someone wishes another’s blessing to be removed, even if it is not linked to him.

Ibn Hajar al-Asqalani describes envy as wishing another person’s blessing to be taken away.

Ibn Taymiyyah defines it as resenting the good condition of the envied person.

Both jealousy and envy foster negative emotions like bitterness, resentment, and inferiority.

These emotions damage the individuals and weaken society.

Jealousy in Religious History: One of the most significant examples of jealousy in religious history is Satan’s (Iblis) refusal to bow to Adam.

When Allah commanded the angels to prostrate to Adam, Iblis refused, claiming: “I am better than him (Adam).

You created me from fire, and him You created from clay.

” (Al-A’raf: 12).

Iblis’ jealousy led to his downfall, showing how jealousy combined with arrogance can destroy a person’s relationship with Allah.

Another example is the jealousy of Joseph’s brothers.

When their father, Prophet Jacob (Ya’qub), favoured Joseph, the brothers became consumed by jealousy and plotted to get rid of him.

This story shows how jealousy can distort familial relationships.

Ultimately, the brothers regretted their actions, illustrating that jealousy harms both the targeted individual and the one feeling it.

The Impact of Jealousy on the Heart: Jealousy deeply affects the heart and weakens faith.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Verily, in the body is a morsel of flesh, which, if it is rectified, the whole body will be rectified.

If it is diseased, the whole body is diseased.

That morsel is the heart.

” (Bukhari).

A jealous heart leads to discontentment, making it difficult to appreciate one’s own blessings.

Instead of feeling happy for others, the jealous person is consumed by bitterness, which harms his spiritual well-being.

Harmful Effects on the Individuals- Jealousy harms individuals in several ways: Spiritual Damage: Jealousy is forbidden, as it involves hating Allah’s blessings and objecting to His will.

Emotional Distress: Jealous individuals experience anxiety, frustration, and dissatisfaction, often questioning why others are blessed while they are not.

Laziness: Jealousy makes people passive, focusing on others rather than striving for their own goals.

Loss of Blessings: By focusing on what others have, jealous people neglect their own opportunities and blessings.

Harmful Effects on Society: When jealousy spreads within a community, it weakens social fabric and cohesion.

The Prophet (PBUH) warned that the diseases of jealousy and enmity spread among nations, causing division.

A society consumed by jealousy is characterized by unnecessary competition, distrust, and resentment.

This makes it difficult for individuals to work together, weakening the community.

The Prophet (PBUH) also emphasized mutual support: “The believer to the believer is like a building, each part of it supports the other.

” (Bukhari).

In a community where jealousy is prevalent, this support is lost, causing harm to the entire society.

Curing Jealousy: To overcome jealousy, individuals must recognize that it is a harmful emotion that only harms them.

Here are some steps to cure jealousy: Trust in Allah: Understand that Allah bestows blessings on those who deserve them.

Trust in His wisdom, even if you are not one of them.

Practice Contentment: Be thankful for what Allah has given you, focusing on your own blessings rather than coveting what others have.

Work on Self-Improvement: Strive to improve yourself and work toward your own goals, instead of comparing yourself to others.

Love for Others: Follow the example of the Prophet (PBUH) by loving for others what you love for yourself.

When you see others succeed, be happy for them.

Supplicate to Allah: Ask Allah for help in ridding your heart of jealousy.

Dua is a powerful tool for seeking protection from negative emotions.

Give Gifts and Spread Salaam: The Prophet (PBUH) advised that exchanging gifts and greetings of peace help dispel hatred and jealousy: “Shake hands, for this will dispel rancour, and exchange gifts and love one another, for this will dispel hatred.

” (Maalik).

In a nutshell, jealousy (hasad) is a destructive emotion that harms individuals and communities alike.

It weakens faith, fosters resentment, and leads to harmful actions.

However, by recognizing its destructive nature and following the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we can overcome jealousy.

Through contentment, self-improvement, love for others, and supplication, we can purify our hearts and build a stronger, more supportive community.

In doing so, we align ourselves with the values of Islam and work toward peace and unity in our lives.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in UK. ([email protected])