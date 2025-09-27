India’s conspiracies fuel terror in Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN is a constant victim of the nefarious conspiracies of banned organizations such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) that operate under the patronage of India, referred to as the “Fitna, Conspiracy of India.”

Notably, during the Tianjin SCO Summit in 2025, for the first time, the propaganda orchestrated by the BLA and its political wing, the Baloch Youth Congress (BYC), under India’s support was officially rejected on a global scale, marking a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan. Designated by the United States as a global terrorist organization, the BLA uses the BYC, led by Mehrang Lango, daughter of BLA terrorist Abdul Ghaffar Lango, to spread an anti-state narrative, portray terrorists as missing persons and defame Pakistan internationally. While the BLA continuously targets innocent and unarmed individuals through abductions, ransom and killings, the BYC acts as its proxy by launching negative propaganda and organizing so-called human rights marches after every terrorist act. The tactics employed after the Jaffar Express hijacking in March 2025, where protests involved seizing bodies and blocking roads, reaffirm that this so-called human rights organization serves merely as a tool for external powers.

Sohail Lango, also known as Amir Bakhsh, was labeled a “missing person” by the BYC in 2024. According to security officials, he was killed during a military operation against a BLA hideout in Qalat on July 21, 2025. Even a few days after his death, Baloch worker networks (online pages such as “Pank” and “Bam”) continued to refer to him as “missing,” portraying him as marching with Mehrang Baloch at BYC protests and serving as her bodyguard. The terrorist Aslam Achu was killed in a suicide attack in Kandahar on December 25, 2018, suggesting he was hiding in an Afghan sanctuary. Abdul Wadood Stakzai was reported missing in 2023, with his sister protesting for his recovery; he was later found to be involved in the Machh blast. Kareem Jan was killed in a suicide bombing at Gwadar Port in March 2024. Tania Baloch, Rafiq Bizenjo, and Bahar Baloch were depicted as victims of “state oppression,” but in reality, they turned out to be active terrorists of the BLA.

The BYC actively organizes protests in the West under the guise of human rights and civil liberties, presenting a distorted picture of alleged atrocities in Balochistan against Pakistan while remaining silent on the terrorism of the BLA and BLF. In its protest camps, images of terrorists are displayed, and their deaths are portrayed as human rights violations. Dr. Mahrang Baloch has even admitted that terrorists killed in Pakistani operations at BLA hideouts in Iran had participated in her protest camps. Legally, the BYC has no standing as it is neither registered as an NGO nor as a political party, allowing it to operate without oversight or accountability. At its gatherings, separatist flags are waved and “Free Balochistan” anthems sung. Reports confirm that in 2024-25, transactions exceeding $1.8 million flowed into BYC’s three online crowdfunding accounts, with 46% coming from abroad. Though collected under the banner of “human rights campaigns,” expenditures included fees for European lobbying firms, while banned groups also benefit from Iranian oil smuggling.

If Kulbhushan Yadav had been punished in time, RAW’s sleeper cells would not be operating in Pakistan. In the first six months of this year, the BLA carried out 284 attacks. By checking identity cards and pulling labourers off buses to subject them to brutality, it fuels ethnic and linguistic hatred. Over the years, targeted killings of innocent workers have continued: in 2012, 18 non-local labourers were murdered in Turbat; in 2013, 13 Punjabi labourers in Mach; in 2015, 22 Pashtun labourers in Mastung; and in 2019, 14 labourers in Ormara after identity checks. The violence persisted with six labourers martyred in Turbat in 2023, Punjabi citizens killed in April 2024, 23 labourers martyred in Musakhel in August, seven killed in Panjgur in September, and 20 miners from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Duki in October. In 2025, 10 miners were killed in Harnai, followed by nine individuals in Loralai and three Qawal community members in Kalat.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s sit-ins are recruitment centers for terrorists, where educated Baloch youth and women are radicalized with fabricated stories of state injustices and deprivations. Adila Baloch, Shari Baloch, and Mahal Baloch were coerced by the BLA into becoming suicide bombers under social and psychological pressure. Readers may recall that when Najeebullah, a key commander of the banned BRP, joined the mainstream, he made shocking revelations. The arrest of Dr. Muhammad Usman Qazi, a key facilitator of the “Majeed Brigade,” the suicide squad of Fitna-ul-Hindustan, and the killing of Safian Kurd proved that this network has moved from the soft phase of hybrid warfare to direct military action. The BLA’s academic network is not only distorting academic discourse but also brainwashing Baloch youth. Therefore, a comprehensive operation integrating cyber forensics, financial monitoring, and campus security reforms has become indispensable.

The Majeed Brigade collaborates with TTP and Daesh Khorasan and is planning joint operations from Afghan bases. Both the BLA and TTP consider Afghanistan a safe haven, where, under the patronage of RAW and the Taliban, joint camps of Al-Qaeda and the BLA remain active. Let the enemy know! The nation and its forces stand united in their resolve to eradicate terrorism. Brave soldiers like Major Adnan Aslam and Captain Waqar Ahmed, through their precious sacrifices, are shining examples of nurturing peace in our beloved homeland. We salute the sacrifices of those sons of this sacred land who have shown that the brave sons of this homeland will never hesitate to lay down their lives in the war against Fitna-ul-Hindustan. If God wills! Therefore, the people and institutions of Pakistan must recognize the enemy’s intentions in this digital war, thwart every conspiracy with unity, and give a befitting response to the enemies exploiting Balochistan’s name.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])