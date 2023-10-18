The Students Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that sanctions or restrictive measures against the political leaders and organizations by the Indian government cannot deter them from pursuing their cherished goal of freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP’s Students Wing chief, Shakeel Ahmed Andrabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said India must remember the fact that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination through brutal tactics.

He said India needs to learn from history that genuine freedom movements with a massive support base cannot be suppressed through use of excessive force or putting people in jails. “The age-old colonial-era tactics used by Indian rulers to silence the Kashmiri people have neither succeeded in the past nor would they succeed in future. India must accept the ground reality that Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

Shakeel Andrabi maintained that the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s occupation. He reiterated the DFP’s pledge to carry forward the mission of the illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, despite all odds. He urged New Delhi to adopt a pragmatic approach to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through peaceful means.—KMS