Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest amalgam of religious and social organisations of occupied Jammu and Kashmir led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has condemned the brutal Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital that killed over 800 Palestinians, the other day.

In a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, the MMU expressed shock and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are deeply saddened by this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine in this testing time.

The statement termed it a blatant war crime under United Nations Charter and the Geneva Conventions, saying that the people of Palestine were being collectively punished by Israel.

The MMU urged the UN and world powers to move beyond blame game, and do some practical for the hapless Gaza people facing a deepening humanitarian crisis.

It also urged the Muslim countries to unite and stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Israeli occupation.

The MMU consists of Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman-Nusratul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-e-Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniyyah, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Darul Uloom Rasheediyyah, Ahle Bayt Foundation, Madrasah Kanz-ul-Uloom, Peerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadeeth Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-al-Makatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Kaarwaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Darul Uloom Syed Al Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulema and Aima Masaajid, Falah Dareen Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Idarah Wahdat-ul-Makaatib Jammu Kashmir, Darul Uloom Imdaadiya Natipora and other contemporary religious, social and educational associations and their representatives.—KMS