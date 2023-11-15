Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district. The operation in the area was going on till last reports came in.

Indian troops arrested two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested the youth identified as Aijaz Ahmad and Gulshan Ahmed during a cordon and search operation in Surankote area of the district. —KMS