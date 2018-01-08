Indian soldier commits suicide

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today.

The soldier, identified as Subbha Roy of 8 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself with his service rifle at Gawalion in Uri. This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 394 since January 2007. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been started.—KMS