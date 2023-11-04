ISLAMABAD- The American Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday refused to issue a visa to singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his concert due to non-payment of taxes on income earned between 2015 and 2023 in the United States.

The American Embassy stated that to obtain a visa, applicants must provide IRS documentation related to tax payments from 2015 to 2023, as well as legal documents from the Bollywood Event LLC .

However, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan insisted that he had already fulfilled his tax obligations on his U.S. income through his promoters.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed that he had contacted his promoters to provide the necessary documentation for tax payments, which was to be submitted to the embassy. He expressed his surprise at the visa denial and emphasized that the American Embassy had not issued him a visa, raising questions about the reasons behind the refusal. The singer’s connections to tax issues in the U.S. have come under scrutiny in light of the visa denial.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had planned to travel to the United States on November 18 to participate in a musical show under the auspices of the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America. The concert’s booking was facilitated by his promoter, Rehan Siddiqui.