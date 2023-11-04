BENGALURU – Pakistan managed to beat New Zealand by DLS method to stay alive in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The fixture was halted due to showers while Babar Azam-led squad reached 200-1 in 25.3 overs with Fakhar Zaman (126*) and skipper Babar Azam (66*) still on the crease.

Power hitter Fakhar displayed top skills, as Asian side was 21 runs ahead on the DLS score after 25.3 overs and bagged a miraculous triumph.

Fakhar and Babar partnership aided Pakistan to claim win as they now prepare to take on England at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 11.

During today’s game, Fakhar Zaman scored the fastest century for his side in World Cup match. He slammed 11 maximum, becoming the fourth batter to score ten or more sixes in CWC 23.

Earlier in the game, Kiwis posted 401-6 which is the second-highest total of the ongoing competition on the back of Rachin Ravindra (108), Kane Williamson (95) and Glenn Phillips (41).

After being invited to bat by Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, New Zealand opening batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scripted a flying start with a 68-run partnership.

They scored at a quick rate and kept the run rate just above 6 before Hasan Ali provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough in the 11th over as Conway miscued a pull shot and was caught behind after scoring 35.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who replaced Will Young in the side after recovering from a thumb injury, then joined Ravindra and together they annihilated Pakistan’s bowling attack.

They knitted 180 runs for the second wicket from 142 balls, pushing the total to 248 in the 35th over, before Williamson was caught on the boundary in an attempt to clear long-off.

Williamson played a blistering innings of 95 from 79 deliveries, with the help of ten boundaries and two sixes.

The 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra on the end, scored his third century during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, becoming the first batter to score three centuries in the tournament before turning 25.

He also became the first New Zealand batter to score three centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Pakistan are set a target of 402 after Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson star for @BLACKCAPS.#NZvPAK | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/uUbZx4t2BO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023

Later in the game, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman added brisk 57 runs from 32 balls for the fourth wicket before ace pacer Haris Rauf gor Mitchell. Mark Chapman then joined Glenn Phillips with the scoreboard reading 318 in the 42nd over.

On Pakistani side, Mohammad Wasim bagged three wickets against 60 score, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed got each wicket while Afridi failed to get single wicket.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…