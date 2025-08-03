India shown mirror

PAKISTAN on Friday categorically rejected “baseless and irresponsible statements” made by Indian political leaders in the Lok Sabha regarding the so-called “Operation Sindoor”, reiterating that such rhetoric only fuels instability in South Asia.

During a media briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that India’s attack on Pakistan, targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure, resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Despite this, Pakistan successfully neutralized Indian fighter jets and military targets, highlighting the failure of India’s military objectives.

Indian leadership is consistently engaged in false propaganda in a bid to distort facts vis-à-vis the four-day war with Pakistan in which India was not only defeated on the battle front but also in the diplomatic arena. The entire world knows what happened in the region after India embarked on the path of jingoism on the pretext of Pahalgam attack but attempts are being made to mislead Indian public opinion claiming fulfillment of the objectives of the military adventure. No doubt, these fabricated accounts are aimed at pacifying the bruised egos in India but false narratives, extremist approaches towards Pakistan and hurling threats of aggression pose serious dangers to the peace and security of the region as another miscalculation could have devastating consequences. Pakistan has consistently rejected India’s rhetoric on establishing a “new normal” in bilateral relations, which means settling disputes and differences through use of force. As against India’s designs, Pakistan believes the “normal” in relations must be grounded in respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and adherence to international law, as outlined in the UN Charter. In this backdrop, the spokesperson rightly underscored that Pakistan’s defense capabilities remain a strong deterrent against any adventurism by India, also reaffirming the country’s readiness to counter any future aggression, as demonstrated in May. While referring to the provocative statements of Indian leaders including the Home Minister on the future of the Indus Basin Treaty, the spokesperson showed mirror to India by asserting that such “displaced assertions carry no legal weight and cannot alter established international agreements.” India is neither serving its own interest nor that of the people of the region by laying focus on confrontation and should better engage in a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to find amicable and lasting solutions to disputes as aggression.