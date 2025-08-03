West Indies beat Pakistan in last-ball thriller to level T20I series 1-1

LAUDERHILL – West Indies beat Pakistan in the last-ball thriller to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Chasing a 134-run target for victory, player of the match Jason Holder kept his nerves in the death overs and hit a boundary on the last ball to cross the finish line with two wickets in hand.

Gudakesh Motie was the top scorer for the hosts with 28 runs, followed by skipper Shai Hope, who made 21. Jason Holder and Roston Chase contributed 16 each, Romario Shepherd 15, and Jewel Andrew 12.

Mohammad Nawaz bagged three wickets, Saim Ayub two and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem one each, while Gudakesh Motie was run out.

Earlier, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 53/4 at the halfway stage. Skipper Salman Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40) stitched a valuable 60-run partnership to give some respectability to the team’s score.

After losing the set batters, Pakistan managed to reach 133/9 in the allocated 20 overs as the lower order failed to make any significant contribution. Fakhar Zaman made 20 runs. Jason Holder bagged four wickets and Gudakesh Motie two, while Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph and Roston Chase got one wicket each.