Get LED TV on Easy Installments in Pakistan, From Just Rs3,325 per month!

LED TV prices in Pakistan are at all all-time high, despite a slight dip in demand. As prices of some models are over Rs1Lac, there are easy installment options available which can help you buy new TV.
Several lenders introduced attractive installment plans for Smart TVs in Pakistan, allowing customers to enjoy premium viewing experiences without financial strain. Bank Alafalah is offering 0% markup plan with flexible payment options up to 3 years.
LED TV Installment Plan in Pakistan
|Product Name/Model
|Price
|3 months (2.50%)
|6 months (5.00%)
|9 months (2.50%)
|12 months (2.50%)
|18 months (2.50%)
|24 months (2.50%)
|36 months (2.50%)
|INFINIX FHD LED TV 43X5W – 43”
|69,999
|23,333
|11,667
|9,143
|7,199
|5,258
|4,289
|3,325
|INFINIX 4K LED TV 50X5W – 50”
|84,999
|28,333
|14,167
|11,102
|8,742
|6,384
|5,208
|4,037
|INFINIX QLED TV 55X5W – 55”
|109,999
|36,666
|18,333
|14,367
|11,313
|8,262
|6,740
|5,225
|INFINIX QLED TV 65X5W – 65”
|184,999
|61,666
|30,833
|24,163
|19,026
|13,896
|11,336
|8,787
Customers can avail installments starting from just Rs. 3,325 per month for the 43-inch model, going up to Rs. 8,787 per month for the 65-inch QLED TV on a 36-month plan.
For shorter durations, payments are slightly higher. For example, the 50-inch 4K LED TV can be purchased at Rs. 28,333 per month on a 3-month plan, or Rs. 4,037 per month over 36 months.
The installment plan comes with a minimal processing fee of 2.5%, making it easier for households to upgrade their entertainment setup without a heavy one-time cost.
LED TV Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Price
|Haier 32″ H-CAST LED / TV D2M Series / H32D2MS
|42,999
|Haier 40″ Smart LED / TV K800
|89,998
|Haier 32″ Smart LED / TV K800
|47,999
|Haier 43″ H43K85FFX LED – Google TV
|77,867
|Haier 32″ H32K85FX LED – Google TV
|52,078
|Ecostar Smart 40″ CX-40U87
|70,900
|Dawlance 43″ HD LED TV / Spectrum 43E3A
|78,000
|Dawlance 32″ HD LED TV / Spectrum 32E3A
|46,000
|TCL 32″ Smart LED – 32S5400
|54,900
|PEL 32″ ColorOn HD LED TV
|41,900
THESE PRICES ARE FROM LOCAL STORES AND ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY
