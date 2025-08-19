Get LED TV on Easy Installments in Pakistan, From Just Rs3,325 per month!

LED TV prices in Pakistan are at all all-time high, despite a slight dip in demand. As prices of some models are over Rs1Lac, there are easy installment options available which can help you buy new TV.

Several lenders introduced attractive installment plans for Smart TVs in Pakistan, allowing customers to enjoy premium viewing experiences without financial strain. Bank Alafalah is offering 0% markup plan with flexible payment options up to 3 years.

LED TV Installment Plan in Pakistan

Product Name/Model Price 3 months (2.50%) 6 months (5.00%) 9 months (2.50%) 12 months (2.50%) 18 months (2.50%) 24 months (2.50%) 36 months (2.50%) INFINIX FHD LED TV 43X5W – 43” 69,999 23,333 11,667 9,143 7,199 5,258 4,289 3,325 INFINIX 4K LED TV 50X5W – 50” 84,999 28,333 14,167 11,102 8,742 6,384 5,208 4,037 INFINIX QLED TV 55X5W – 55” 109,999 36,666 18,333 14,367 11,313 8,262 6,740 5,225 INFINIX QLED TV 65X5W – 65” 184,999 61,666 30,833 24,163 19,026 13,896 11,336 8,787

Customers can avail installments starting from just Rs. 3,325 per month for the 43-inch model, going up to Rs. 8,787 per month for the 65-inch QLED TV on a 36-month plan.

For shorter durations, payments are slightly higher. For example, the 50-inch 4K LED TV can be purchased at Rs. 28,333 per month on a 3-month plan, or Rs. 4,037 per month over 36 months.

The installment plan comes with a minimal processing fee of 2.5%, making it easier for households to upgrade their entertainment setup without a heavy one-time cost.

LED TV Prices in Pakistan 2025

Models Price Haier 32″ H-CAST LED / TV D2M Series / H32D2MS 42,999 Haier 40″ Smart LED / TV K800 89,998 Haier 32″ Smart LED / TV K800 47,999 Haier 43″ H43K85FFX LED – Google TV 77,867 Haier 32″ H32K85FX LED – Google TV 52,078 Ecostar Smart 40″ CX-40U87 70,900 Dawlance 43″ HD LED TV / Spectrum 43E3A 78,000 Dawlance 32″ HD LED TV / Spectrum 32E3A 46,000 TCL 32″ Smart LED – 32S5400 54,900 PEL 32″ ColorOn HD LED TV 41,900

THESE PRICES ARE FROM LOCAL STORES AND ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY