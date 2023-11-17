BEIJING – Pakistani and Chinese naval warships hold joint maritime patrol in the Arabian Sea in another step to safeguard the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Naval forces conducted the drill for the first time in history, and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s Type 054A frigate Linyi and the Pakistan Navy’s F-22P frigate Saif kick-started joint patrol around major maritime routes and port channels in northern Arabian.

The joint patrol was conducted ahead of the Sea Guardian-3 joint drill, which aimed to display two countries’ common duties and firm determination in safeguarding the multi-billion project.

PLA said the forces of iron friend nations conducted training that included joint search and rescue operations, formation manoeuvering and VBSS, effectively enhancing their capabilities in jointly dealing with maritime security threats.

Another six warships, including Pakistan Navy’s Type 054A/P frigate Shah Jahan, PLA Navy’s Type 052D destroyer Zibo, Type 054A frigate Jingzhou, and Type 903 replenishment ship Qiandaohu formed a task group and started sea phase of drill in the northern Arabian Sea.

Arabian Sea is crucial to both Asian nations in terms of goods and energy transport, and the press release said joint naval patrols would likely to become routine.

Pakistan and China hold cooperative relationship in various fields, including defense and naval ties. Both countries have a history of collaboration in military technology, joint exercises, and defense equipment purchases.

The two sides engaged in joint naval exercises to enhance interoperability and strengthen their maritime capabilities. These exercises involve naval vessels, aircraft, and personnel from both nations.