Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister on Saturday challenged amendments made to the Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act in Supreme Court.

Imran filed a petition in the apex court through his advocate Shohaib Shaheen against amendments to Army Act 1952 under Article 184 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner contends that the new clauses are in violation of human rights.

President and PTI member Dr Arif Alvi, the Government of Pakistan and the National Assembly have been listed as respondents in

the petition, which prays repealing the Official Secrets Act and the Army Amendment Act.

“The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were not signed by the President. The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were contrary to the Article 10A, Article 8 and Article 19,” it stated.

According to the contents of the bill, unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest of national security and interest in the official capacity will be severely punished for up to five years, the disclosure with the permission of the Army Chief or the empowered officer will not be punished.

The bill also said that officials that fall under the law will not be able to participate in political activities within two years of retirement, resignation or dismissal.

According to the bill, a person involved in electronic crime, whose purpose is to defame the Pakistan Army, will be prosecuted under electronic crime.