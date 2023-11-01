D.G KHAN- A major development took place in the land scandal case against Ahad Majeed, the brother-in-law of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a local court dismissed his bail plea.

The latest reports suggest that Ahad Majeed ran away from the spot soon after the court turned down his bail plea.

After hearing arguments from the both sides, the court announced the verdict and rejected his bail plea.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) spokesperson said that the investigations are underway into the land scandal involving Imran Khan’s brother-in-law. He said that the solid evidences were presented to the Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption Court in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The spokesperson further stated that Ahad Majid unlawfully purchased land in Liaquatpur using coercion and also facilitated the illegal transfer of land through undue influence.

The accused manipulated government records to falsely claim ownership of the land. Ahad Majid intimidated some landowners and had the land transferred in his name.

Ahad Majid had previously secured bail from the court. The Anti-Corruption team is conducting an investigation into the Liaquatpur land case, and its expected that Ahad Majid and other suspects would be arrested and brought to justice soon.

Before this development, the court had extended the temporary bail of Ahad Majid in the Liaquatpur land scandal corruption case, and the next hearing was scheduled to be held in the near future.