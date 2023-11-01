AHMEDABAD – Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s important ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup encounter against England due to a concussion and significant bruising caused by falling off a golf cart.

Arch rivals are scheduled to lock horns on November 4 in Ahmedabad.

Star all-rounder, who has already set the record of scoring the fastest world cup hundred during the ongoing mega event, was riding on the back of a golf cart in Gujarat a couple of days back when he fell off.

Though Maxwell is ruled out of Australia’s upcoming clash, he will remain part of the squad to feature later in the tournament subject to full recovery.

Glenn Maxwell has shown good performance during the ongoing tournament which enabled Australia to recover after two shock defeats.

Besides smashing the fastest world cup hundred against Netherlands, he has scored 196 runs at a healthy strike-rate and picked out four wickets.

Maxwell has the history of getting off field injuries. He has recently recovered from a leg fracture sustained during a private party last November.