ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman judicial custody in cipher case has been extended by another two weeks.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of special court heard the case and extended the remand till October 10.

Khan, along with several PTI leader, is charged with making public contents of cipher. PTI chief alleges that cipher proves Washington pressed Pakistani establishment to orchestrate the fall of his government in April 2022.

It was reported that despite directions from the Islamabad High Court, the former PM was not shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in wake of security concerns and the absence of a written order.

Despite the reports, one of the PTI chief’s lawyers claimed that the former prime minister had indeed been transferred to the Adiala Jail, triggering confusion on social media platforms.

The former skipper remained at the centre of a political crisis since he was ousted in no-trust motion. Khan’s conviction in a separate corruption case in early August resulted in him being banned from running for a national election.

Later, Pakistani court revoked PTI chief’s prison sentence for corruption just weeks after he was held, but a prior order for his remand in custody in cipher case prevented his release.

PTI chairman’s detention was extended at a time when other political parties were building steam in the run-up to general elections.