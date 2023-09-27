ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security.

Islamabad High Court earlier issued directions to move Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles, two bullet-proof vehicles, and an ambulance were dispatched to shift the former cricket icon from Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Khan, who remained behind bars, informed the court that he did not want to be shifted to Adiala jail as he had now adjusted to Attock jail. PTI chief told this to a special court hearing a cipher case against him in the Attock jail.

Earlier this week, the court extended the judicial remand of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case until October 10.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case at the Attock District Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023. He also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a challan in the case soon.