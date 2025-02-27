ILO panel discussion on ‘Advancing social justice through decent work’

Despite signing of conventions, social justice remains big challenge in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the quest for social justice is a never-ending journey as the country is confronted with pressing issues such as inequalities in wages, gender gap in labour force, lack of opportunities for decent work, enforcement of workers’ rights, safeguarding the labour class, implementation of transgenders quota in government jobs, elimination of child labour, employers-employees relations, plight of mine workers so on and so forth.

The International Labour Organization in connection with recently-observed International Day for Social Justice (Feb 20) hosted a panel discussion titled ‘Advancing Social Justice through Decent Work’ at its head office here Wednesday.

The panelists included the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) retired judge and currently Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Pakistan’s prominent voice of human and women rights, Tahira Abdullah, transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali and Digital Editor of Pakistan Observer Abdullah Gauhar Malik.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while replying to questions from the audience, said the term social justice had a wide range of meaning. It is not solely a responsibility of a state entity or a public or private sector employer, it can be applied on almost all the levels of society—from individual to society.

“If we want to understand what social justice, we should first know what social injustices are,” he said adding a worker should not be considered a servant rather his rights are enshrined in the constitution. The NIRC he said, has taken some drastic steps such as stopping the TADAs which earlier claimed 1/4th of the budget. Now we are hearing the cases through video link. Besides, to ensure the workers’ rights we have started visiting different establishments and soon you will see a positive change with regard to implementation of laws ensuring social justice and protection of workers’ rights, he said.

Tahira Abdullah raised her voice for female domestic workers, labour class and called for end to exploitation of children as domestic and market workers. She also spoke about exploitation of different religious and ethnic communities. Similarly, she called for addressing the issues of bonded labour, child trafficking and daily wage workers, harassment of women at workplace. Despite signing of ILO conventions, child labour remains a challenge, she said. Nayyab Ali the transgender rights activist highlighted the plight of her community. Since the day of their birth, transgenders face inequalities and exploitation. As they grow up, they are discarded by their families when they need their protection the most. They don’t have a decent work to do. Most of them resort to begging, sex and dancing at parties, she said. There is one percent quota in each government department for transgender but it has never been implemented. Abdullah Gauhar Malik highlighted the role of media in bringing social change to promote social justice in society. Media, he said should adopt a humanitarian approach to highlight the plight of the socially discarded segments of society. Recognizing the challenges posed by climate change, shifting demographics, technological advancements, and the evolving landscape of employment, Abdullah Malik stressed the critical need for a coordinated collective response to address disparities and build more inclusive societies.

Social justice, he said started at home unless we ensure a good working environment at home, we cannot create it at our workplace.

A documentary was also screened on the occasion to show how much Pakistan’s workforce is aware of it and how they think their rights can be safeguarded.

Earlier, Country Director of the ILO, MrGeirTonstol welcomed the guests and briefed them about the World Day of Social Justice. The day, he said was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as a way to highlight the importance of inclusion, equality, and fairness in achieving social development.

For the ILO, the day holds special significance because social justice is at the very core of our mandate, he said. The ILO approach, he said, was tripartite, working closely with the government, employers, and workers’ organizations under the Decent Work Country Programme.