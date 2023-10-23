ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday properly made a request to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reinstate his appeals in the high-profile Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The move marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Nawaz Sharif.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, accompanied by associates Gulzar Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed filed the applications in the IHC. The core objective behind these appeals is to call for a comprehensive reconsideration of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, emphasizing the pursuit of justice and a thorough examination of arguments and evidence.

The said references carried significant legal implications for Nawaz Sharif. In the Avenfield reference, accountability courts had sentenced him to a ten-year prison term and imposed a substantial fine of 80 million pounds. Similarly, in the Al-Azizia reference, a seven-year prison sentence was given to him.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif had been rendered ineligible for public office for a decade, intensifying the legal and political implications of these cases.

The Islamabad High Court had previously initiated proceedings to deliberate on Nawaz Sharif’s appeals. However, his extended stay in London for medical treatment and his consequent absence from the proceedings had led to the dismissal of his appeals in June 2021, citing non-compliance.

The Islamabad High Court two-member bench had presided over the hearings of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals, underscoring the significance of the legal proceedings.

Nevertheless, the Court’s decision to dismiss his appeals had marked a turning point, a decision made by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

This recent development rekindles the debate surrounding the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, as Nawaz Sharif’s legal team endeavors to reinstate the appeals.

On Saturday, Nawaz Sharif returned from self-imposed exile in London and delivered a speech to a large crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan rally.