IESCO power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Millatabad, Peshawar Road feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, F-7 (Katchery), Ajmal Shaheed feeders, 08:00am to 14:00pm, 6th Road, Comm; Center, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E-Block, Shaheed M.Din, Abu Bakar, Tariq Shaheed, Residentially Colony, T&T, Asghar Mall, B-Block, New Malpur, Shakrial, J.M Road feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm and surrounding areas.—APP

Related