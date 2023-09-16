The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Friday stressed the need to enhance share renewable sources in the energy mix of the country to ensure its energy security and reduce burden on environment and precious foreign reserves.

These views were expressed in media brief shared by the CPDI received here.

According to official data, there are currently 155 power generating plants in Pakistan with a total generation capacity of 41268 MW.

More than half of this capacity amounting to 22890 MW is dependent on the costly imported fossil fuels like coal, gas, and oil.

This dependence of imported fossil fuels not only puts huge burden on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves but also undermines country’s energy security, as the fossil fuel supply chain could be vulnerable to various types of shocks and disruptions. Imported fossil fuels also contribute to high energy prices for consumers, especially when rupee depreciates, or global energy markets suffer from disruptions.