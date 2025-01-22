AGL43.95▼ -1.34 (-0.03%)AIRLINK195.5▼ -2.47 (-0.01%)BOP9.86▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.39▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DCL9.21▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML42.2▼ -3.52 (-0.08%)DGKC108.32▲ 2.76 (0.03%)FCCL38.28▲ 2.28 (0.06%)FFL16.6▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)HUBC132.25▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.61▼ -0.33 (-0.05%)MLCF45.75▲ 0.77 (0.02%)NBP59.5▼ -1.66 (-0.03%)OGDC215.03▼ -3.2 (-0.01%)PAEL40.16▼ -1.26 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.4▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL182.88▼ -3.05 (-0.02%)PRL41.54▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC24.77▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL102.7▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.8▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.41▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP12.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET22.13▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG65.5▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)WTL1.74▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

ICC urges BCCI to include ‘Pakistan’ on team jerseys for Champions Trophy 2025

Icc Reacts To Bccis Reluctance To Write Pakistan On Team Jerseys For Champions Trophy 2025
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday reacted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s insistence on not writing “Pakistan” on their team’s jerseys for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the Indian media reports, the BCCI does not want to write “Pakistan” on the team kit as part of the host country regulation.

An Indian TV reported that the ICC allegedly told the BCCI that the Indian team is required to display “Pakistan” on their jerseys since Pakistan is the host country of the tournament.

An ICC official commented on this matter, saying that it is the responsibility of every team to include the tournament’s logo on their jerseys while all teams are bound to comply with this rule.

The Apex Board allegedly stated that if the Indian team’s jersey does not feature the name of the host country, Pakistan, along with the Champions Trophy 2025 logo, the strict action could be taken against the Indian team.

According to the ICC regulations, the teams are required to have the name of the host country written on their jerseys, regardless of where the match is being played.

The Indian media reported that the BCCI did not want to display “Pakistan” on the team’s jerseys but the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly denied receiving any such information from the Indian board.

Web Desk Staff

