The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Opener Rohit Sharma will lead the team while all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has been included in the squad after recovering from thigh injury which he sustained during the Indian Premier League.

Wicket-keeper top order batsman Ishan Kishan has also earned a spot in the squad following good showing with the bat against arch-rival Pakistan in rain affected Asia Cup encounter.

India will start World cup campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The highly anticipated tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league games.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16.

Mega final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.