ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to jack up the fares for three routes of metrobus service in Islamabad.

The ticket price will go up for the Green, Blue and Orange line services while the fare will remain unchanged for route from Saddar to Secretariat.

Reports said the proposal for revising up the ticket prices was presented in a meeting of the CDA board on Tuesday days after the government announced massive hike in petroleum prices.

The board has approved the increase in fare but the new rates are yet to be notified.

The CDA has approved Rs20 increase in ticket price for the Green line that operate on PIMS to Bhara Kahu route, taking it to Rs50 from previous Rs30.

The fare of Blue Line, which runs from PIMS to Koral, has also been jacked up from Rs30 to Rs50. It has approved Rs40 per ticket increase in fare for the Orange Line, which runs from Peshawar Mor to the airport. The price has been fixed at Rs90.