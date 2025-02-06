AGL48▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)AIRLINK183▼ -9.12 (-0.05%)BOP9.84▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.32▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.57▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML45.76▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)DGKC104▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)FCCL36.75▼ -0.89 (-0.02%)FFL14.6▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)HUBC126.35▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.05▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.35▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF43.7▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP70.82▼ -2.31 (-0.03%)OGDC196.5▼ -3.38 (-0.02%)PAEL38.61▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.77▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL167.76▼ -4.52 (-0.03%)PRL33.75▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)PTC22.22▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)SEARL104.4▲ 1.63 (0.02%)TELE8.2▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.9▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET20.05▼ -0.57 (-0.03%)TRG66.73▲ 0.26 (0.00%)UNITY30.52▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: After team, Indian match officials refuse to travel to Pakistan

Icc Champions Trophy 2025 After Team Indian Match Officials Refuse To Travel To Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – After the Indian team’s refusal, Indian match officials have also declined to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.

No Indian umpire or referee has been included in the ICC’s umpire and referee panel for the tournament.

According to Indian media reports, match referee Javagal Srinath and umpire Nitin Menon have refused to travel to Pakistan for the event. The Indian media claimed that following their refusal, the ICC decided not to include them in the panel.

The reports further stated that Javagal Srinath has taken leave from the ICC while umpire Nitin Menon has excused himself from the Pakistan tour citing personal reasons.

As per ICC regulations, Indian officials were not allowed to supervise India’s matches in Dubai.

It may be mentioned here that former fast bowler Javagal Srinath represented India in 67 Test matches and 229 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), claiming 236 wickets in Tests and 315 in ODIs.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Lahore for Tri-Series

  • Lifestyle, Sports

Dua Khalid Khan ties the Knot with singer Tahir Abbas Raja

  • Sports

Tickets for Tri-Nation ODI series to go on sale on Tuesday

  • Sports

Physical tickets of Champions Trophy 2025 go on sale

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer