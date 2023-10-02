RAWALPINDI – The Lahore High Court on Monday gave the Rawalpindi police seven days recover Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid.

LHC Rawalpindi bench’s Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan issued the order as he resumed hearing on a plea filed against the arrest of the former interior minister.

The close ally of Imran Khan-led PTI, according to his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, was detained from his residence by a group of men in plain clothes last month. He said Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Shakir and domestic help Sheikh Imran had also been arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Later, police submitted a report to court, revealing that the AML chief was not arrested by the Rawalpindi police.

On September 26, the court had then directed the police to trace the whereabouts of Sheikh Rashid and ensure his recovery.

During today’s hearing, Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali also attended the hearing while AML chief’s lawyers submitted their arguments.

Subsequently, the court ordered the RPO to recover Rashid within a week and present him before the court.