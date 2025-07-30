Bitter price surge

THE ongoing sugar crisis that has gripped different cities is not a mere supply chain hiccup.

It is the latest chapter in a long-running saga of manipulation, hoarding and market exploitation by a powerful sugar mafia that has operated with near-total impunity for years. With sugar vanishing from shelves and price surging to Rs190 per kilogram – far above the official cap of Rs173 — it is painfully clear that the agreed pricing mechanisms have been cast aside by those who care little about the plight of poor consumers.

This is not the first time the nation has been forced to endure sugar shortages. There is a disturbingly familiar pattern at play: mills declare inflated stock levels to win approval for lucrative exports and then choke domestic supplies when it suits their profit motives, creating artificial shortages and driving prices through the roof. This recurring cycle has gone unchecked for years, and each time, the only casualties are the poor consumers who are forced to pay more for a basic household commodity. The government, particularly the Ministry for National Food Security and Research, has repeatedly warned of action and oversight. But verbal warnings alone are meaningless when no tangible action follows. The announcement by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to deploy officials at every sugar mill and set up a grievance redressal committee may sound proactive, but it remains to be seen whether these steps will go beyond symbolic gestures. The truth is, our sugar sector has long been controlled by an entrenched and politically connected elite that seems to operate above the law. Their actions have routinely undermined price stability and violated the public’s trust, yet rarely have they faced real consequences. What the country desperately needs now is not another round of press statements or temporary price ceilings. We need a robust, transparent and enforceable mechanism that ensures consistent supply and pricing of sugar based on actual domestic needs — not the whims of profiteers. The government must initiate a full audit of sugar stocks, trace supply chains and take legal action against those found guilty of hoarding or price manipulation. Time for rhetoric is over. What is needed now is decisive, bold action to dismantle the sugar cartel’s stranglehold over our economy and bring long-overdue justice to the millions being robbed every day.