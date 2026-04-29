Hyderabad outplay Multan in HBL PSL 11 Eliminator-1

Hyderabad Kingsmen thrashed Multan Sultans by eight wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator-1 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Kingsmen will now play against Islamabad United in the Eliminator-II at the same venue on Friday, May 1.

Chasing a below-par 160-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen crossed the finish line with eight wickets and 28 balls remaining.

Player of the match Maaz Sadaqat contributed an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls, striking four fours and as many maximums. Usman Khan made 64 off 35 balls, hitting eight fours and three maximums.

Saim Ayub contributed an unbeaten 15 off 25 balls, while skipper Marnus Labuschagne made 11 off nine balls. Muhammad Ismail and Steven Smith picked up one wicket apiece.

Multan Sultans set a 160-run target for Hyderabad Kingsmen in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator-1 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans Innings:

Put into bat, Multan Sultans managed to reach 159/9 in their quota of 20 overs despite losing three key wickets inside the powerplay.

Shan Masood was the highest scorer, who made an unbeaten 69 off 46 balls, hitting four fours and as many maximums. Mohammad Nawaz contributed 18 off 19 balls, Sahibzada Farhan 15 off 12 balls and Steven Smith 13 off 10 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed and Hunain Shah bagged two wickets each, and Saim Ayub and Glenn Maxwell one each, while Faisal Akram was run out.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Shan Masood, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, M Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Faisal Akram, M Ismail

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, M Ali, Akif Javed