Nahid Rana Back for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11 Final

Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana is set to rejoin Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued him a fresh No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

Initially, the BCB had only cleared Nahid to participate in the PSL until April 13, after which he was recalled to manage his workload. However, he will now rejoin Peshawar Zalmi for the tournament final on May 3.

In an official statement, the BCB explained that allowing Nahid to play in a high-profile franchise final is considered valuable for his growth as a player. The board also emphasised that both team management and medical staff have approved his participation, confirming it will not negatively impact his fitness, workload balance, or national commitments.

Zalmi owner Javed Afridi expressed gratitude to BCB president Tamim Iqbal for permitting Nahid’s return to the PSL.

Thank you Brother Tamim for permitting Nahid Rana to feature for Peshawar Zalmi in the #PSL11 final match InshaAllah. https://t.co/QxptnZFTYh — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 29, 2026

Nahid has been in outstanding form. In four matches for Zalmi earlier in the tournament, he claimed seven wickets at an average of 10.85 and maintained an economy rate of 5.42. His performances included a remarkable 3 for 7 against Karachi Kings, who were dismissed for just 87 while chasing a target of 246.

The BCB had originally scheduled a six-day rest period for Nahid, ending Wednesday, after which he was expected to begin preparations for Bangladesh’s Test series against the Pakistan national cricket team, starting May 8 in Dhaka.

Despite the PSL final taking place just five days before the first Test, the board confirmed that Nahid remains on course to be available for national duty.