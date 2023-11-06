LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar has actively been taking measures for welfare of the personnel and their families since joining the office earlier this year.

To support the families of the martyred police officials, he has started a programme under which fully furnished houses are being distrusted among them.

In a recent social media post, Punjab Police revealed that a house equipped with all facilities has been handed over to the family of martyred Constable Muhammad Arslan Ijaz, who lost his life last year during an exchange of fire with robbers in Nankana.

The value of the house has been reported by the police as Rs13.5 million.

آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور کا احسن اقدام، پولیس شہداء کے اہل خانہ کی بہترین ویلفیئر کیلئے سرگرم عمل!!

شہید کانسٹیبل محمد ارسلان اعجاز کے اہلخانہ کو تمام سہولیات سے مزین نجی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی میں 01 کروڑ 35 لاکھ روپے مالیت کا نیا گھر فراہم کر دیا۔

IGP Usman Anwar said that rendering sacrifices for the security of the country and its citizens is a bright tradition of the police.