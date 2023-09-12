KARACHI – Driving license is an important document and some officials considered it even more important than national identity card as it gives people authority to drive vehicle on roads after passing through different tests.

The driving license is the official document which authorizes its holder to drive various types of motor vehicle on roads to which the public have access.

The Driving License department of Sindh police issues the license to citizens after they pass the test. As fake licenses have become a major problem in the province, authorities have launched an online system to the verify the license after it is issued.

Online license verification is a facility for every desktop computer user and mobile phone users to verify their driving license.

An app is also available free on Google Play Store for the mobile phone users. The services provided on the app are License Verification / License Fee Structure / License History / Applicant Enquiry / Driving License Branches address / Theoretical – Road Test Preparation etc.

Verify Driving License Online

People can visit the official website: https://dls.gos.pk/online-verification.html to verify their license. They just need to enter their license number and click the “Verify” to get the results.