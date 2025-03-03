How to register online for Itikaf at grand mosques in Makkah, Madinah?

MAKKAH – Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramazan across the world, including Saudi Arabia, with zeal and zests.

The faithful are also gearing up for spiritual practice of Itikat for the last Ashra of the Islamic month. During this period Muslim individuals seclude themselves in a mosque for worship and devotion.

Itikaf at Grand Mosques in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah holds key importance and is a dream of every Muslim. Muslims go to Grand Mosques with their luggages for Itikaf and spend whole Ashra worshiping until the end of month.

The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has announced that the registration for Itikaf the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque start from March 5, Saudi Gazette reported.

Itikaf 2025 Registration

The authority said the registration process will continue until all slots for the ritual are filled at the two holy mosques.

The registration will commence at 11 am on March 5 and the applicant will need to visit the authority’s official website to enter the details.

If the application is approved, the authority will issue a permit online through his platform with specific conditions and criteria.

The holy month of Ramazan 2025 began in Saudi Arabia on March 1 after the moon was sighted on Feb 28 evening.

Every year, thousands of Muslims from across the world, including Pakistan, travel to Saudi Arabia to spend last 10 days of Ramazan at the holy places.