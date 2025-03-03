Ghani, Wahab slam MQM, defends Karachi projects

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab have taken aim at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), stating that the party should first assess its own situation before making accusations.

They claimed that MQM is being influenced by the PSP mafia and lacks control over its own affairs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Akbari Football Ground in Karachi’s Gizri area on Sunday, Ghani said the project has been upgraded to meet international standards.

The facility now includes floodlights, a small park, a 24,000-gallon water tank, and an RO plant. He also suggested that a football tournament could be held there during Ramadan. Addressing the media, Ghani stressed that while the government has a duty to create employment opportunities, this does not justify illegal encroachments. He argued that makeshift stalls and shops set up on roads lead to traffic congestion, an issue frequently criticized by the public.

Responding to MQM’s allegations against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Ghani stated that even MQM’s own convener has acknowledged the party’s weakened position. He further accused former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar of misusing funds allocated for retired employees. According to Ghani, the Sindh government is now addressing the problem and has allocated Rs. 3 billion to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to facilitate payments. Mayor Murtaza Wahab, also present at the event, highlighted PPP’s role in elevating the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) to university status.

He pointed out that legal challenges regarding fee structures had been dismissed in court and urged students to concentrate on their education. He stressed that financial stability is crucial for running educational institutions effectively. Discussing Karachi’s water and sewerage issues, Wahab stated that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has resolved leaks at 12 locations, benefiting residents of Liaquatabad, Lyari, Old City Area, and Gulshan Town. On the issue of charged parking, he clarified that existing contracts will end in June, after which the matter will be taken up by the city council for further deliberation. The PPP leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Karachi’s development, vowing to continue investing in infrastructure and promoting sports activities across the city.