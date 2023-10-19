LAHORE – Directorate General of Immigration & Passports is the competent authority to issue the passport to Pakistani citizens.

Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to machine readable passport for traveling abroad.

How To Apply for New Passport

For acquiring passport first time, the applicant can visit the relevant passport office / foreign mission along with the required documents.

Documents required for ages 18 and above

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy.

Previous Passport in original with its photocopy, (if issued).

NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the concerned department in case of government, semi-government or autonomous body employees.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy, (for Dual-Nationals only).

In case of a Lost passport, bring a Lost passport Police report mentioning the previous passport number.

36-Page Passport Fee Update October 2023

As of October 2023, the normal fees for 36-page with five-year validity is Rs4,000 while the urgent fee for passport stands at Rs6,000. The rates include Rs1,000 services charges.

The normal fee for 36-page with 1-year validity is Rs5,500 and Rs7,500 for urgent process.