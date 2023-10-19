ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General Immigration and Passports have revised the office timing for passport offices across the country for winter season.

The regional passport offices, executive passport office and counters will however process passport applications and deliver passport, as per following schedule:

From Monday to Thursday, the offices will remain open from 9am to 2pm while the timing on Fridays will be 9am-12:30pm.

An official notification said that the office timing has been changed with the approval of Director General, Immigration and Passports.