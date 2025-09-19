How BBC’s disinformation defaming Pakistan?

REFERRING to previously published article on disinformation of BBC on FIR No. 63/2024 to support propaganda of Blasphemers’ Protection Gang: Firstly, propaganda of “One Time Screenshot Sharing” by using WhatsApp was relied upon in the documentary of BBC.

However, facts of the FIR No. 63/2024 are different as propagated in the documentary. The case is of public blasphemy on Facebook as well as blasphemy from Facebook Groups. In the whole investigation and trial court proceedings, WhatsApp as a mode of communication, screenshot sharing and entrapment were not mentioned even for a single time as defined in the documentary.

Secondly, in this Documentary, the propaganda of “One Time Screenshot Sharing” was projected in the case. However, Federal Investigation Agency conducted Initial Technical Report as well as Forensic Report of digital devices of this accused person and found 43 Pages of Initial Technical Report as well as 101 Pages of Forensic Report (blasphemous pornographic images). Thus, One Time Screenshot Sharing Propaganda as projected in this documentary in the mentioned FIR is based on fake information and factual controversies which are not as per findings of investigation and trial court’s file. Thirdly, BBC Urdu concealed recovery of social media groups from accused person. FIA recovered three Facebook Groups from accused person’s digital devices which are as Dharmick Mazhbi Behnein, Mazhabi Randiya, and Darasgah. However, BBC did not mention even a single true fact as per findings of investigations and projected a false narrative of “One Time Screenshot Sharing” which is based on false and totally opposite facts of trial court file.

Fourthly, the file of trial court of this case reveals the fact that four Facebook accounts have been recovered from this accused person which are as Syed Faizan Shah, Faizi Shah, Parvati Devi, Meher Begum and Zakira Shagufta Dolfin Doll. The accused was not only sharing pornographic blasphemous content in these social media groups but was also creator of blasphemous images being admin of the social media groups. And Samsung Galaxy A21s mobile was also recovered from the custody of accused.

Fifthly, verifying contents or facts is the core responsibility of a host or media organization that is publishing or uploading the contents from its own channel despite spreading disinformation and sabotaging fundamental rights of others. All facts about one time screenshot sharing and entrapment of the accused in the case and usage of WhatsApp as mode of communication are fake, fabricated and planted just to make blasphemy laws and cases controversial in the eyes of public. Surprisingly, WhatsApp as a mode of communication is not revealed in the whole investigation process, but BBC Urdu relied on WhatsApp before arrest of accused person.

However, the hostess individually and BBC Urdu as an organization maliciously relied on fake facts just to spread misinformation in society to support Blasphemers’ Protection Gang that created distrust and polarization in Pakistan. The disinformation and fake facts-based documentary by ignoring basic facts of case and ethical journalism undermined ongoing case in trial court. BBC Urdu did not verify contents of the interview of accused person’s mother which are far away from findings of investigation. Thus, the sole purpose of this disinformation-based documentary is to defame complainants of blasphemy cases.

The BBC Urdu Service committed gross violation of Pakistan’s domestic laws and resolutions of the United Nations. It completely failed to follow journalistic norms and values being a responsible media outlet to be part of propaganda against more than 400 cases of pornographic blasphemy in Pakistan. The propaganda must be stopped by Pakistan by taking stern actions against BBC’s propaganda.

—The writer is a Lahore-based public litigation Advocate of High Court & researcher on human rights and criminal justice system.

