Hot weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain with thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places of the country while hot and humid weather will grip the most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, an official of Met Office told APP here Tuesday. The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during last 24 hours, however, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places at Zhob, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. The BahawalpurMet Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp