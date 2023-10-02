KARACHI – No respite for people in Pakistan as the interim government has jacked up prices of power tariff. The power rates moved further up in the crisis-hit country, with the latest increment, people will be paying Rs3.28 per unit in addition.

National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified an increase in the head of quarterly fuel adjustment. Consumers across the country including residential, commercial, industrial, and K-Electric will pay the additional cost.

The back-to-back hike is likely to have extensive financial impact, with an estimated cost of 146 billion rupees collectively.

With the latest tweaks, power customers using 100 units will face a monthly surcharge of Rs328.14; consumers using 200 units will pay a monthly surcharge of Rs656.28.

In case of usage over 300 units, an additional bill of Rs684.42, and for the use of 400 units, it would be over Rs900. Customers using 700 units would have to pay additional monthly cost of Rs1,596.

Furthermore, power consumers will pay an additional fee of Rs1,140 for 500 units and Rs. 1,368 for 600 units.

In September, huge protests erupted in multiple cities in which people initiated large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes, with major demonstrations being held in the country.

People turned up in droves in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and elsewhere to let loose their indignation at the authorities for receiving inflated power bills for the last two to three months.