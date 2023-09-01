Honda CG 125 remained one of the top-selling units of Japanese auto giant Atlas Honda and despite having strong competition, the iconic motorbike in the local market due to its robust performance, cheap maintenance, and availability of spear parts.

The design of the Honda CG 125 two-wheeler is sleek as it produces decent aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

Almost all companies including Honda increased the prices of all bikes in the wake of the huge depreciation of the local currency, and skyrocketing inflation. Amid the economic crisis, the oldest bike manufacturer also increased the prices of the Honda CG 125.

The two-wheeler was rolled out back in 1992, and has undergone several tweaks however, the shape of the motorcycle has not been changed.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price

In September 2023, the price of the Honda CG 125 stands at Rs234,900 and Special Edition costs Rs278,000.

Models Price Honda CG 125 Rs234,900 Honda CG 125 Special Edition Rs278,000

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of the country’s most selling bike is around 35 km per litres.

Honda CG 125 Specs

Honda CG 1295 colors

Black, and Red

Honda CG 125 Competitors

Yamaha YBR 125, Suzuki 110s, Road Prince 125, Ravi Piaggio 125, and United 125.