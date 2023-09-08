Honda CG 125 remained one of top selling bikes in the country despite a huge price hike as the unit of the famous Japanese auto-giant managed to attract riders with its aggressive looks, thump, and robust performance.

125 remained an iconic bike as it remains famous in all groups. The bike is one of the oldest production motorbikes available today in the country and despite strong competition, Atlas Honda still covers majority of the market share.

The two-wheeler was first launched in the year 1992 and it has since undergone several facelifts however, the shape of the motorcycle did not have any major changes. The bike also dominated the local market due to its strong resale value.

Backed by a Japanese OHV technology engine, the Honda 125 produces 11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM. People liked the Honda CG 125 robust power and its magnificent sound.

Several players including Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki are locking horns, giving tough competition to each other. Atlas Honda has jacked up the prices of its all units including the Honda CG 125.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in 2023

As of mid-September, Honda CG 125 price stands at Rs234,900.

Honda CG 125 Easy Leasing Plan

How to apply for Honda 125 Installments

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Choose ‘Apni Bike | Riba-Free Bike | Financing Calculator’

Select Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on ‘Calculate.’

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 Specs

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.