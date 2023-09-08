LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), on Sunday (Sept. 10), at 29 centres set up in 11 cities of the province.

More than 67,000 candidates will write the test.

The question papers and other sensitive examination materials were dispatched to various cities on Friday under tight security arrangements.

The examination papers were kept in sealed steel trunks. The material will be secured in the treasury offices of various districts till the morning of Sept. 10.

In Lahore, around 19,000 candidates, Multan 13,600, Gujranwala 4,000, Bahawalpur 5,000, Faisalabad 7,500, D.G. Khan 3,000, Gujrat 1,700, Sargodha 3,000, Sialkot 2,500 and Rawalpindi 3300 and in Sahiwal 3700 candidates will take the test.

The Punjab government has appointed around 5,000 supervisory and invigilation staff whereas UHS has deputed senior faculty members of the university as head couriers and couriers for conducting the test.

Vice-chancellors, Pro-Vice-Chancellors, principals, and senior faculty members of government medical institutions in relevant cities will monitor the examination while officers of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, deputy commissioners will supervise the arrangements.

Section 144 has been imposed to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons into the examination centres.

The MDCAT exam will start at 10:00 a.m. Examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 8:00 am and sealed at 9:00 am after which no one will be allowed to enter. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours and it will conclude at 1.30 pm.

The minimum qualifying marks for admission to MBBS are 55pc and for BDS, 50pc. The question paper will have 200 multiple choice questions including Biology 68, Chemistry 54, Physics 54, English 18, and Logical Reasoning 6 questions as per the curriculum notified by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Candidates are not allowed to bring any cell phones, calculators, smart & digital watches, books, bags, and electronic devices to the test centre. However, analogue watches are allowed.