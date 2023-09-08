Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is set to be slated on September 10, Sunday, as thousands of medical aspirants will try their luck to get admission in medical institutions.

To ensure transparent conduct of exams, the Lahore Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section 144 in and around examination centres to discourage the use of unfair means in examinations.

Details shared by the Deputy Commissioner’s office said the administration has formed at least nine centres across Lahore.

MDCAT exam will start at 10:00 a.m. Examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 8:00 am and sealed at 9:00 am after which no one will be allowed to enter. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours and it will conclude at 1.30 pm.

The minimum qualifying marks for admission to MBBS are 55pc and for BDS, 50pc. The question paper will have 200 multiple choice questions including Biology 68, Chemistry 54, Physics 54, English 18, and Logical Reasoning 6 questions as per the curriculum notified by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).