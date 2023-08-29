Honda CG 125 in Pakistan is a famous bike among Pakistanis as it remains among the top-selling bikes, despite the price of bike surpassing 2-lac mark. Backed by a Japanese OHV technology engine, the Honda 125 produces 11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM.

People liked the Honda CG 125 robust power and its magnificent sound. The two-wheeler is still a popular ride despite no major change in its design and engine.

Several players including Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki are locking horns, giving tough competition to each other. Atlas Honda has jacked up the prices of its all units including the Honda CG 125.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in 2023

As of mid-August, Honda CG 125 price stands at Rs234,900.

Honda 125 leasing plan with Meezan Bank

How to apply for Honda 125 Installments

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Choose ‘Apni Bike | Riba-Free Bike | Financing Calculator’

elect Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on ‘Calculate.’

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 Specifications

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.