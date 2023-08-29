American Consulate General Kristin K. Hawkins visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority office on Tuesday.

Accompanied by other colleagues, she called on PDMA director general Imran Qureshi, visited the control room and reviewed working.

She discussed the evacuation of citizens from flood-affected areas. She said that no country can face natural disasters alone.

Imran Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the working of PDMA. He said that the relief activities were going on in the flood affected areas. Medical campus, food, potable water and other basic facilities are being provided. He said that disbursement of funds is transparent and audited by a third party.

As many as 548 villages have been affected by recent floods. Funds and logistics are being provided to all affected districts. He said that the PDMA is using all resources to restore the affected areas.

The delegation was briefed about the plan to deal with natural calamities including urban flooding, smog, heat wave and drought.