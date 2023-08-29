KARACHI – The gold price on Tuesday moved up in Pakistan in line with a hike in prices in the international market.

The price of precious metal improved by Rs500 per tola of gold (24 carats) while the rate of 10 grams moved up by Rs429.

After the latest changes, per tola price of gold stands at Rs233,500 and the price of 10 grams stands at Rs200,190.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal moved up by $2 to settle at $1,917 per ounce.

Gold price fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation in Pakistan.