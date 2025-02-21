Honda Cg 125 Gold Red Latest Two Year Installment Plan For 2025

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 Gold with combination of two colours with people mostly preferring the Red in Pakistan.

The two-wheeler is perfect choice for those who like glow and shine along with combination of strong performance.

The Gold edition comes with rare stickers on tank and side covers, gold accents on the front emblem, silencer cover, and speedometer, as well as transparent indicators that glow golden.

Honda CG 125 is widely used for daily commute across the South Asian country. The bike has a strong resale value due to easy availability of spare parts and easy maintenance.

Featuring self-start option, the two-wheeler produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It is equipped with 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

Honda 125 Gold Price in Pakistan

Honda 125 Gold price stands at Rs292,900 in February 2025 without any change.

Honda 125 Gold Installment Plan

Meezan Bank an easy two-year installment plan for Honda CG 125 Gold edition. Following plan has been calculated with 30 % down payment:

The buyer will require to deposit Rs87,870 in wake of down payment and Rs1,800 in wake of processing fee. However, the monthly installment will be Rs8,858 for the period of two years.

Under this plan, the Honda CG 125 Gold will cost you Rs302,238.