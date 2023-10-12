Honda CG 125 is known for being a commuter bike manufactured by the Japanese company Honda. The bike is among top-selling units after the Honda CD 70, sold by the country’s oldest bike maker.

The sales of the Honda 125 remained unchanged for years, from its release, and despite little tweaks, the company claimed to have made over 77 changes in the latest unit, that also comes in Golden edition.

Despite having a basic look, the Honda CG 125 remained a style icon for years and is still ruling the streets. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality, and durability, and it requires less maintenance than its competitors.

As people are looking to buy Honda CG 125 on easy installments, the Japanese auto-giant offered motorcycles on an easy installment plan with zero markup. In a joint venture with MCB, Honda offers the CG 125 model on zero markups for six months.

Honda CG 125 2024 Latest price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda CG 125 Rs234,900 Honda CG 125 Special Edition Rs282,900

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment Plan