Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on October 13 during evening/night.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected across Punjab on Thursday evening/night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on Friday evening/night.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur and Sargodha remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 36 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.