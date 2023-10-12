LUCKNOW- South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in the 10th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Chasing mammoth 312 runs target, Australia kept on losing wickets and was all out at 177 runs in 40.5 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer with 46 runs. No other batter could make significant contribution.

Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets and Marco Jansen, Keshav Mahraj and Tabraiz Shamsi two each while Lungi Ngidi took one wicket.

Quinton de Kock was named player of the match.

After put in to bat by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, Proteas scored 311 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 50 overs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (35) and Quinton de Kock (109) provided a solid start with 108 runs opening partnership.

Aiden Markram made 56 runs, Heinrich Klassen 29, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen 26 each and David Miller 17 runs.

Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell bagged two wickets each while Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took one wicket each.

Squads:

Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi